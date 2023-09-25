DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to threats against the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

According to the Covington Police Department, a juvenile has been charged in Kenton County with four counts of Terroristic Threatening in the first degree. The charges come after a joint investigation between the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police.

Covington Police reports the teen was taken into custody on an unrelated matter in Michigan on Friday.

2 NEWS previously reported the bridge was originally shut down on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

No other information has been released about the identity of the teenager, since they are a minor.