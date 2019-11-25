Teen babysitter sent to prison in child’s beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the beating death of a girl he was babysitting.
Shelby County prosecutors say 18-year-old Antonio Evans pleaded guilty Friday to adult charges of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Prosecutors say Evans was a 14-year-old foster child when he was left in charge of three other foster children, ages 6, 7 and 9, in the Memphis suburb of Cordova.
The children said Evans repeatedly punched, kicked and whipped them with a belt and a cord for three days in December 2015. They said Evans threatened them with more abuse if they told anyone.
A 6-year-old girl died at a hospital from injuries she suffered.
