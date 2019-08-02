Tech troubles in new homes

U.S. & World

by: NBC,

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) If moving in is half the battle, the other half might be troubleshooting technology in your new home.

With wifi, experts say router placement is key, “we know that people are hiding routers in closets, under shelves and maybe under furniture,” says Brianna Lafleur a Google technology expert.

Tucking away your router can lead to a spotty network and slower internet speeds.

Secure networks with a strong password and change the default passwords on any new devices, and in shared spaces like dorm rooms it is a good idea to physically secure your tech as well.

“You can actually get cable lock for the laptop, it acts like a bike cable lock,” says Geek Squad agent, Derek Meister.

If you need help setting up those devices, Amazon offers home services with upfront pricing or if you run into problems Best Buy has a total tech support program for $200 a year that give you unlimited support.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS