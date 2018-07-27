Tech costing parents more for back to school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NBC) - Parents are shelling out a pretty penny this year for back to school shopping, with electronics eating up more of the budget.

"Laptops, smartphones, calculators... a lot of devices that kids need these days," said Suzanne Kantra from Techlicious.

According to a survey by Brand Key, parents will spend seven percent more this year on back to school tech, an average of two hundred dollars.

More parents will also be splurging for a big ticket item such as a computer this year.

"As far as laptops go, it will start from $150 to $2,000 plus, so understanding what your child actually needs and not overspending is going to be important," Kantra said.

The Lenovo Miix 630 is a two-in-one model, doubling as a tablet and a laptop computer for about $700. The Microsoft Surface laptop is also a solid choice, with deep discounts of $300 off for back to school.

"If you're buying something big and expensive like a laptop you may not want to order sight unseen so you can go into a store, check the keyboard, see how it feels and then if the price is better online, buy it there," said tech expert Dan Ackerman.

Another way to save is with off-brand accessories. Amazon has it's own brand of cords cases and other accessories for under $15. For example, an iPhone charging cord from Apple is $29, but it's only 48 on Amazon Basics.