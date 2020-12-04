Teacher wins 2-year, rent-free lease in Kansas City luxury apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City Public Schools teacher is being awarded rent-free living in a downtown luxury apartment.

Regina Burnside, a third-grade teacher at Faxon Elementary signed up for the competition to move into Two Light located in the Power and Light District.

She said she did not expect to win.

“It is still kind of overwhelming. It’s hard to believe,” Burnside said. “When I got the call, I was very surprised.”

The unique giveaway is a partnership between The Kansas City Power & Light District and the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation not only offering free rent, but a pledge of $50,000 annually, student internships and other perks for teachers.

“Teachers really are the heroes right now, I think during COVID we have a better understanding that teachers have truly stepped up to the plate in unique times. They have found ways to teach, unique to families, more intimate, so they deserve to be awarded,” said Director of KCPS Education Foundation, Nicole Collier White.

Every teacher with three years of experience eligible for a free two-year lease at One Light and Two Light apartments. The 2019 winner was placed in One Light apartments.

Burnside, a teacher for the past four years at Faxon and previous substitute teacher says this year has been extremely challenging navigating COVID-19 and the classrooms, but equally as challenging for her family.

She said she excited for this new chapter and opportunity.

“We’ve had a lot of death in our family, so I felt like, this is God’s way to show me to go head and continue to enjoy life. I feel God is telling me, you can enjoy life.”

Burnside says she is excited for downtown city living.

She moves in Dec 26.