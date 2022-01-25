Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Tax season is upon us, and with it come many changes and confusing elements. Mark Steber, Chief Tax information Officer at Jackson Hewett told 2 NEWS reporters some changes and tips to watch for this year.

Many of the changes benefit the taxpayer, Steber said. These include an increased Child Tax Credit up to $3,600 per child as well as deductions for charitable donations. This year, donations do not have to be itemized in order to receive up to $300 as a single filer or $600 for married couples.

However, Steber said, some changes are less pleasant. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 unemployment payments were tax-exempt to a point. This year, these payments are fully taxable.

But some taxpayers may still be waiting on last year’s return.

“They were really way behind several months ago – $30 million – and for several reasons,” Steber said, “Complications on the 2020 tax returns from all those mid-year changes, people had confusing data on their tax returns, and IRS was still short-staffed and people were still sending in paper.”

To avoid delays, and help keep things running smoothly, Steber recommends that filers do the following:

Be accurate: no guesstimates!

Use a tax pro: These experts can help you navitgate the many elements involved

File electronically: do not use paper

If you are still waiting on your 2020 tax return, Stebe said to call the IRS call centers or have a tax professional help you.