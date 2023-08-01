(WTRF) – A man in New York has filed a class-action lawsuit against Taco Bell, alleging that the company misrepresented the amount of beef, beans and other ingredients in advertisements for its Crunchwrap Supreme and Mexican Pizza items.

Frank Siragusa filed the lawsuit on behalf of any customers in New York who purchased the Crunchwrap Supreme, the Grande Crunchwrap, the Vegan Crunchwrap, the Mexican Pizza, or the Veggie Mexican Pizza, claiming false advertising and deceptive photography.

“Taco Bell’s advertisements for the Overstated Menu Items are unfair and financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised,” the lawsuit alleges.

The documents submitted by Siragusa also included comparisons of Taco Bell advertisements against actual products received by the customer.

“Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling financially,” the lawsuit continues.

Siragusa’s lawsuit stems from his own alleged experience purchasing a Mexican Pizza at a New York location of Taco Bell in Sept. 2020.

The item contained “approximately half of the beef and bean filling that he expected” from seeing the advertisements, he alleges.

Siragusa’s lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million for Taco Bell customers who bought the items in New York in the last three years.