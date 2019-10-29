Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday

(CNN) – The day before you go trick-or-treating for candy, you can trick-or-treat for tacos at Taco Bell.
On Wednesday, the fast food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. The giveaway goes with its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series promotion.
The Washington Nationals’ Treat Turner stole second base during Game One of the series, hence everyone getting a taco.
However, the time you have to get a free taco is limited. The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday, from 2 pm to 6 pm.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.