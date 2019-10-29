Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

(CNN) – The day before you go trick-or-treating for candy, you can trick-or-treat for tacos at Taco Bell.

On Wednesday, the fast food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. The giveaway goes with its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series promotion.

The Washington Nationals’ Treat Turner stole second base during Game One of the series, hence everyone getting a taco.

However, the time you have to get a free taco is limited. The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

