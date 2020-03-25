Suspect exchanges gunfire with California police before being shot by bystander

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A suspect armed with a shotgun who fired at police while trying to flee the scene of a crash in Fresno Tuesday was arrested after officers say they and a witness returned fire, injuring him before he was tackled by another witness.

According to police, a unit on patrol near Downtown Fresno saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed at around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop it. The vehicle instead drove quickly away and crashed in the area of E. Grant Avenue and N. Valeria Street. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and officers saw the driver was armed with a shotgun with a cut-off stock.

Officers say the suspect started firing rounds at them, forcing the officers to return fire while the suspect attempted to flee on foot. A witness who was legally armed also fired at the suspect, who then fell to the ground and quickly got back up. The suspect then ran to a nearby apartment complex where he attempted to force entry and was then tackled by another witness, allowing officers to make an arrest.

“Right now we’re incredibly lucky that no officer was hurt and no citizen was hurt,” said Capt. Joey Alvarez.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and is described by police as being in a stable condition in the hospital. Investigators add that the suspect is not being cooperative and does have gang ties. The shotgun was recovered at the scene.

According to police the other suspect, the passenger in the vehicle, fled the area and is wanted for questioning. He is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s, balding with a beard, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.