Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

(NBC) – Two police officers were shot and injured during an active shooting situation at a Walmart Monday in Arkansas.

The shooting incident occurred inside a Walmart in Forrest City, southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police officials say the situation started with a report from someone inside the store that a man was making threats.

When police officers arrived, a fire fight ensued.

The suspect was shot at the scene and pronounced dead.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.