Breaking News
Police: Suspect vehicle in Catalpa Drive shooting found
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Survey: 20 million Americans using crowdfunding to pay medical bills

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Can’t afford your medical bills? Crowdfund it! Millions of Americans already are.

The University of Chicago’s NORC research group released a study Wednesday and found that about 20 million people in the U.S. have used sites, like GoFundMe, to pay medical bills.

Researchers found that 50 million people, about 20 percent of adults across the country, have given money to crowdfunding campaigns for medical bills or treatment.

Authors say online fundraisers are gaining popularity because of increasing health care costs even for those who have insurance.

GoFundMe says it is the leader of ‘Online Medical Fundraising,’ hosting 250 thousand such campaigns each year.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS