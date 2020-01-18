Supreme Court to decide if employers must provide birth control coverage

(CNN) – The question of whether employers can refuse to help pay for birth control is heading to the highest court in the land.

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear two appeals challenging a lower court’s block against exceptions to what is called the “contraceptive mandate.”

That’s a regulation that requires employers to provide birth control without a co-pay through the health insurance plans they provide employees.

It’s part of the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act.

Churches were exempt from the beginning, but the Trump administration expanded that exemption in 2018 to any employer with a religious or moral objection.

Lower courts blocked that expanded exemption.

The justices will hear appeals from the President’s administration and one from a group of nuns challenging that injunction.

Their decision will determine if employers can be forced to include contraception coverage in their health insurance plans.

It is likely to come down shortly before the presidential election later this year.

