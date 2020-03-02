Supreme Court leaves bump stock ban in place

(NBC) – The Supreme Court won’t touch a federal bump stock ban.

On Monday, the nation’s highest court declined to take up an appeal challenging the ban on the rifle attachment.

When the ban went into effect a year ago owners, dealers, and manufacturers were required to destroy the devices or turn them into a local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The underlying federal law did not change, but the ATF which for years had said bump stocks were legal reversed itself at President Trump’s direction.

Federal authorities estimated that half a million bump stocks had been sold in the U.S.

Bump stocks, which allow a shooter to fire continuously with a single pull of the trigger, figured prominently in the 2017 mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and wounded 500 others.