Suicide rate up 33% since 1999

(KCPQ/WJW/CNN) – The suicide rate in the United States has risen 33 percent since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Among people from 15-years-old to 64-years-old, the rate rose from 11 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 14 per 100,000 people in 2017, the highest level since World War II.

According to the research, those who identify as American Indian or Alaska natives had the highest increase among all race and ethnicity groups.

The data was collected from deaths in the U.S. from the National Vital Statistics System’s Multiple Cause of Death files.

The latest findings fall in line with a separate study, published in the medical journal Jama on Tuesday.

