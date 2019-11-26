Study: Working-age Americans dying at higher rate

(NBC) – Working-age Americans are dying at higher rates, according to a new study from Virginia Commonwealth University.

It shows deaths among young and middle-aged adults have risen over the past decade, causing a decline in life expectancy.

The increase has been fueled by drug overdoses, alcohol abuse and suicides, but also from a variety of diseases.

Areas that have been hard-hit by changes in the economy, like the Midwest and Appalachia, have seen the largest spike in mortality.

