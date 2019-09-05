1  of  2
Live Now
Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial Hurricane Dorian threatens GA, SC, NC as Category 3 storm

Study: Vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke than meat-eaters

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
vegetables_275870

(CNN) – A new study shows vegetarians are at a lower risk of heart disease than meat-eaters, but at a higher risk of stroke.

Researchers found vegetarians and vegans increase their risk of stroke 20 percent by not eating meat. It is thought that may be due to either very low cholesterol levels or certain nutritional deficiencies.

Vegetarians who also eat fish, which are known as pescetarians, did not show any increased risk of stroke.

Some physicians point out the 22 percent reduction in heart disease vegetarians enjoy outweighs the stroke risk. Pescetarians have a 13 percent lower risk of heart disease than carnivores.

The findings were compiled after following more than 48,000 people in the United Kingdom for 18 years.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS