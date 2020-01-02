Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Study shows top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020

U.S. & World

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Another page in the book called life will be turned Tuesday night as the world gets ready to ring in another new year.

With a new year, come new goals for many. According to a study, only 8 percent of people who make New Year’s resolutions actually achieve them.

A poll was conducted with the top resolutions for 2020. Among the list, actually sticking to the resolution was the number one goal.

The survey gathered the opinion of 274,779 Americans. Here are the top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020:

1. Actually doing my New Year’s resolution
2. Trying something new
3. Eat more of my favorite foods
4. Lose weight/diet
5. Go to the gym
6. Be happier/better mental health
7. Be more healthy
8. Be a better person
9. Upgrade my technology
10. Staying motivated

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS