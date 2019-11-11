Study: Marijuana use rising among college students, ditching tobacco

(CNN) – College students are putting down cigarettes in favor of joints, according a new study that found marijuana usage is growing among young adults.

Researchers looked at date from 2002 to 2016 to identify trends in smoking. Marijuana increased in popularity among 18-to-22 year olds in college by nearly eight percent. By 2016, about 40 percent of young adults admitted to using he drug within the past year.

The study did not specify how those students were consuming pot. The research found students weren’t just more likely to use marijuana, but they were doing so exclusively and ditching tobacco.

The study can be found in Monday’s edition of the American Academy of Pediatrics Journal.

