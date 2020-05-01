Study: Highest ever level of microplastics on seafloor

(CNN) – 1.9 million pieces of microplastics are in a single square meter of ocean floor, researchers say.
It’s the highest concentration ever found on the floor of the sea. Microplastics – small pieces of plastic in products like glitter, exfoliants and detergents – pose critical environmental dangers.
They are mainly composed of fibers from textiles and clothing not filtered out in wastewater treatment plants.
The lead author of the study says his team was “shocked” by the discovery. He says “garbage patches” of bottles, bags and straws often seen floating on the surface of the water is “the tip of iceberg.”
Microplastics can be ingested by micro-organisms and pass up the food chain.
According to research spearheaded by the University of Manchester, the accumulation of floating plastic accounts for less than 1 percent of the 10 million tons of plastic that enter the world’s oceans each year.
The missing 99 percent is thought to accumulate in the deep ocean.
