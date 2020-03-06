Study: Food and drink preferences may be genetic

(CNN) – Are you a coffee or tea drinker?

Turns out, your beverage preference could be influenced by your genes.

Researchers from the Riken Center for Integrative Medical Sciences and Osaka University studied data and food preferences of more than 160 thousand people in Japan.

They discovered genetic links for 13 dietary habits including the types of drinks and food people consume, and some human diseases like cancer or diabetes.

One author of the study stated, “We know that what we eat defines what we are, but we found that what we are also defines what we eat.”

Since the research studied only people native to Japan, the same genetic variations associated with food preferences are likely not applicable globally, further research is needed.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.