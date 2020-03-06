Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Study: Food and drink preferences may be genetic

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Are you a coffee or tea drinker?

Turns out, your beverage preference could be influenced by your genes.

Researchers from the Riken Center for Integrative Medical Sciences and Osaka University studied data and food preferences of more than 160 thousand people in Japan.

They discovered genetic links for 13 dietary habits including the types of drinks and food people consume, and some human diseases like cancer or diabetes.

One author of the study stated, “We know that what we eat defines what we are, but we found that what we are also defines what we eat.”

Since the research studied only people native to Japan, the same genetic variations associated with food preferences are likely not applicable globally, further research is needed.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS