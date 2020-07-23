Study finds masks do help protect the wearer

(NBC) – New research suggests wearing a mask doesn’t just help the people around you, it protects you as well. The study, which comes from the University of California San Francisco will be published in a medical journal next week.

It all has to do with the blocking the amount of virus that can get into your body.

Until now, most research on the new virus has shown wearing a mask helps the people around you but new findings from UCSF doctors revealed — it helps the person wearing it, too.

Monica Gandhi is an infectious disease physician and led a team on this report.

“So we’re seeing these rates of not getting sick being driven up in places that mask. So that’s why it’s important to message that masks help you, they help your family, and that’s why we all need to mask up,” said Dr. Gandhi.

They gathered data from multiple studies to come to the conclusion.

“If you are wearing a mask, you get in less of a viral dose. You’re unlikely to get the infection, but if you do get the infection, you’re more likely to get asymptomatic infection having no symptoms or not getting sick,” said Dr. Gandhi.

They also studied multiple outbreaks at workplaces that were using face coverings.

“There was an outbreak in an Oregon seafood processing plant. They had a COVID outbreak, everyone had been wearing masks. 95 percent asymptomatic.”

This comes as President Trump acknowledged, he thinks masks have a purpose.

“I have no problem with the masks. I view it this way, anything that can potentially help is a good thing,” he said.

The UCSF doctors’ findings will be published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine next week.

“Population-level masking is what has gotten many countries quickly through the pandemic. We are not getting through it quickly, but we have to get through it quickly,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Dr. Gandhi says because we’re all being asked to wear masks, it’s important that it’s comfortable and that you can breathe through it. Even a thin cotton one serves as a barrier.