Study: Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru

(CNN) – What’s going on back there?

How much longer do I have to wait for this fast food?

If you’re at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, quite some time, according to a new study.

The popular restaurant came in dead last on QSR magazine’s drive-thru performance study, which measures how long it takes to get food after you first approach an order window.

The average wait time at Chick-fil-A clocked in at almost five and half minutes.

And the winner?

It didn’t take much time to make the donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts. The chain served customers in an average of less than four minutes.

Wendy’s, Carl’s Junior, and Burger King also performed well.

McDonald’s, Hardees, and Arby’s were some of the slowest.

Arby’s says high quality food from a menu that offers more choices just takes longer to prepare.

No matter where you go, you’ll wait the least amount of time for breakfast and the most time in the late afternoon.

