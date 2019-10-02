Study aims to identify new ways to treat those with autism

(NBC) – One Chicago family with two sons on the spectrum are taking part in a new nationwide autism study.

Nallely and Alfredo Ramirez have three children. Their two boys, ages eight and six, are on the autism spectrum.

“It was a shock for us. At first we didn’t know what autism was,” said Alfredo.

The Ramirez family is not alone. Recent CDC estimates show one in every 59 children is diagnosed with autism.

“Within autism there are still so many unknowns and people want answers to those unknowns,” says Rush Outreach Director Holly Lechniak.

That’s why researchers at Rush University Medical Center are taking part in what’s called the SPARK project.

“Most researchers think genetics play a large component, not the only component in autism but anywhere from 60 – 80%,” Lechniak said.

The study involves collecting DNA samples through saliva.

“In order to develop treatment and have a better understanding of autism, we need families who are willing to participate and engage in the research that allows us to figure out what works,” said Lechniak.

“I really want to understand more about autism and to understand my kids,” says Nallely.

That’s why the Ramirez’ are submitting their boys’ DNA with one goal in mind.

“Find more answers, more hope for not just my kids but all the kids that have autism,” Nallely said.

The goal is to collect 50,000 samples from individuals with autism, all ages and all abilities.

