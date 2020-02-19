Students working to stop spread of coronavirus

Breaking News
by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Boston has been working with his students to try to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A Worcester Polytechnic Institute professor and his team of PhD students have created a series of 3D computer models of the deadly virus in the hopes that their research can be used as a kind of roadmap to lead to a treatment or prevention of coronavirus in humans.

Professor Dmitry Korkin, a bioinformatics researcher at WPI, challenged eight of his PhD students to a hackathon of sorts, to work together to map out the proteins on the coronavirus.

Working essentially around the clock, it took them just 10 days.

Korkin said, “This is one of several dozen models that WPI is making available to the research community worldwide.”

The work at WPI is far from done.

Next they plan to examine how this virus evolves as it jumps from one population to another.

