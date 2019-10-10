Students to be able to retake parts of ACT instead of entire test

FILE – This April 1, 2014 file photo shows an ACT Assessment test in Springfield, Ill. The popular ACT college admissions exam is broadening how it reports student’s scores. The exam’s traditional 36-point scale remains unchanged, but starting next year students will receive an ACT score on two new “readiness indicators” reflecting how they did […]

(CNN) – For students who’ve taken the ACT college entrance exam but still want to boost their score, they’ll now be able to retake just a section of the test instead of the entire test.

The change was announced Tuesday and it’s getting the thumbs-up from many students and parents. However, critics worry this will give those who can afford to retake certain sections an advantage over those who can’t.

The price for a section re-test hasn’t been set yet, but the folks at ACT say it will be cheaper than retaking the whole thing.

ACT research from 2016 showed that people who took the test again scored an average of nearly three points higher than those who didn’t.

There are a couple other changes as well. Students will be able to take the ACT online at some test centers and get their score in just two days instead of worrying over it for weeks.

There will also be a “superscore” for students who’ve taken the exam more than once, giving colleges the option to use the student’s best scores from all the tests they’ve taken.

