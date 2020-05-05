Stressed Students: Coronavirus leaves future uncertain

(NBC News) For millions of high school and college students across the country the coronavirus pandemic has been an unannounced test of the education system.

In a recent survey of students, 80 percent told BestColleges.com the disruption has caused them to feel more stress.

“All of those things related to campus closing and classes moving online and adding stress in lots of ways,” says Best Colleges’ Dr. Melissa Venable.

indiana University senior Ali Garriga says online learning has been a challenge, with some professors unwilling or unable to embrace new technology.

“What was a really great class, I feel like I was learning a lot from him, has turned into me teaching myself off the internet and off of whatever answer key he sends,” Garriga complains.

Then there are the missed rites of passage. Lindsay Lau was set to play Ariel in her senior year musical, a show among many other things that will not go on.

“I got prom canceled, then grad night and graduation,” she notes.

The toughest part is not knowing when this crisis will end or what things will be like when it does.

“Big picture, I am very uncertain about where my future is going to lead,” says High Point University junior Victoria Romero.

It also appears this pandemic might be hitting minority students particularly hard.

The BestColleges.com survey found black and Hispanic students were more likely than white students to say the coronavirus disruption would affect their ability to enroll in college or stay enrolled at their schools in the upcoming academic year.