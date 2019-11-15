Streaming apps can help with your winter workout

(NBC) – As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, it may get harder to fit in exercise!

But instead of bingeing on Netflix, there’s something else you can stream that will help you stay in shape over the holidays.

Those fitness DVDs may have gone by the wayside, but at-home workouts are making a comeback with a growing number of streaming options that bring the gym to you.

Including Beachbody, a company celebrating its 20th year making video workouts is now beefing up its on-demand platform.

Trainer Jericho McMatthews is launching her ‘Morning Meltdown 100’ program.

Part of more than 800 workouts users can access ‘Beachbody on Demand’ for about two dollars per week, using minimal space and equipment.

Beachbody on Demand is available to stream on a tv or through an app and the programs include nutrition plans.

There are also many free fitness apps such as “SworkIt,” or get a digital personal trainer with an app like “OpenFit.” It’s like facetime for fitness coaching!

Whatever your preference, it may be a good idea to get a routine set in stone now, dodging winter weight gain without leaving your house.

Studies suggest doing your workout first thing in the morning will help you stick with it.

It’s also helpful if you have an accountability buddy, which can also be digital!

Many of the apps have features to connect with others working out or you could use social media to find someone with similar goals.

