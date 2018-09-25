Stray bullet kills teen

(KSL/NBC News) A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet while driving with his family in Utah's remote Monte Cristo mountains.

Zackary Kempke died instantly after the bullet struck him in the head.

"He didn't even know what happened, he was gone that fast," said Cory Hopkins, Kempke's uncle.

Kempke's parents and sister were inside the vehicle when the bullet struck him.

They were not injured.

The teen was with them in the area to take family photos to send to his older brother who is serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to Hopkins.

Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey says a group was target shooting near some trees that were in front of the dirt road where Kempke was hit.

The group told investigators they were unaware a dirt road was there and could not see the vehicle because of the vegetation in the area.