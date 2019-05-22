Stranded & Alone: Boy left on bus hitchhikes home

(WGAL) A Pennsylvania school busing company has fired a driver after a Lancaster County elementary student fell asleep and was left on the bus.

The parents of the 11-year-old Evan Clifford, who has Down syndrome, said he fell asleep Monday on the way to Quarryville Elementary School Officials with Eshbach Busing said the bus driver, the school-appointed bus aide and school personnel didn’t see him.

The driver went home and parked the bus with the boy still inside.

“I can’t imagine how you cannot check and can just miss a child,” said Evan’s mother, Dana Clifford.

Dana said her son woke up and didn’t know where he was. He then tried to hitchhike home.

“He could have been raped or murdered,” Dana said.

