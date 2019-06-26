STPO! California city misspells marking on street

This street marking in Lemon Grove is the word STOP misspelled as STPO. (KGTV/CNN)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV/CNN/WDTN) – A city in California was able to have a few laughs after a word was misspelled on a city street.

The word “STOP” was supposed to be painted but the word ended up spelled as “STPO.”

Officials in Lemon Grove said the mistake was made by a contractor on Monday, but it was fixed by Tuesday.

The statement released by city officials also said they’re pleased they were able to bring smiles and levity to everyone’s day.

