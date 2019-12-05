Stinky surprise: Porch pirate takes dirty diapers

(KSDK) A Missouri family fed up with a porch pirate decided to take revenge on the thief with help from their toddler.

The Hazelwood family’s surveillance camera caught a woman stealing an Amazon delivery — a makeup pencil — left behind their glass door.

“I felt violated. It’s not a good feeling,” the mom said.

Amazon delivered another package a few days later. This time, the package was a onesie for her daughter.

“The sensors went off, and I just knew it. Something was wrong, and there she was again,” the mom said.

The thief was back for the second time in a week. The mom, who asked us not to report her name, decided revenge was in order.

“The best way to deal with things is to have a good sense of humor about it,” she said.

She and her husband came up with a plan with a little help from their daughter.

“We put two dirty diapers in there, flipped them inside out, put them in the Amazon package, sealed them up, put them in the door,” she said.

They waited just one day for that thief to return, stealing the package full of dirty diapers.

“She got the special surprise from my daughter,” the mom said. “It just felt good to feel like we got some sort of justice.”

Hazelwood police arrested the thief. A spokesman told us while this family’s solution was creative, “we do not particularly encourage the transfer of bodily fluids.”

To read more on this story, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.