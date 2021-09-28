Still growing! Powerball jackpot hits $570 million

U.S. and World

by: Talia Naquin,

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(WJW) – You’ve got a few more days to buy a ticket for your chance to hit the big jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot once again went unclaimed after Monday night’s winning numbers — 21-22-39-44-60, with a Powerball of 12 — yielded no grand-prize winners. That means the jackpot will keep growing until the next drawing on Wednesday.

The new jackpot currently totals $570 million, with a cash option of $410.1 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, are said to be roughly 1 in 292.2 million. So while it’s certainly possible that any individual with a Powerball ticket can win, players would have a better chance, at least statistically, of becoming a movie star or even the president of the United States than taking home the jackpot.

Wednesday’s drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Congress faces packed agenda as Senate Republicans block bill to fund the government

Active shooter drill mistaken for actual active shooter at Tyndall Air Force Base

Gabby Petito case: Where is Brian Laundrie? FBI takes over search

New safety devices for OSU students

Ivermectin clinical trials now open to all South Carolinians, here's how to sign up

More News