Stay-At-Home Living: Keeping kids engaged

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) With kids home from school these days and many parents also trying to work at home, moms and dads are looking for extra reinforcements in their new daily routines.
 
The Action for Healthy Kids Facebook page focuses on the overall physical and emotional health of children.

It breaks down topics and resources for days of the week, including Fitness Friday, Mindfulness Monday, Wellness Wednesday, Tasty Tuesday and Thoughtful Thursday.

There are a lot of free activities, free online resources that can help you establish some of these new activities and routines in your household,” says Action for Healthy Kids ambassador Jeanenne Tornatore.

Another page relies on Oscar-winning talent to help encourage reading.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation offers online story time and other activities on their award-winning children’s literacy website Storyline Online.  That includes videos of celebrated actors reading classic stories…along with wonderful illustrations.

“After the book is done you have several activities, you can follow up on what the book was about,” says actor and featured reader Jaime Camil.

And for a getaway while still staying at home, virtual field trips are an option at several zoos and museums.

