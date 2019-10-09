Squirrel’s stash fills engine bay

(NBC News) A Pennsylvania women found quite the surprise when she lifted the hood of her car: more than 200 walnuts stored by a sneaky squirrel!

Chris Persic said in a Facebook post that his wife called him from a library in Pittsburgh saying her car smelled like it was burning and was making a weird sound.

He told her to pop the hood, and she found over 200 walnuts and a huge amount of grass.

They took the SUV into the shop, where they found even more nuts, but luckily no extensive damage.

