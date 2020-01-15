Spotify now has playlists for your pets

(CNN) – The audio streaming site Spotify now has playlists aimed at soothing lonely dogs.

Spotify announced Wednesday that it has launched a range of playlists curated specifically for pets.

The service, which has 113 million subscribers, is also offering a new podcast intended to comfort dogs left on their own.

Called “My Dog’s Favourite Podcast,” it was created by animal experts and features reassuring human voices, relaxing music, and ambient sounds.

