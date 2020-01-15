Breaking News
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Spotify now has playlists for your pets

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The audio streaming site Spotify now has playlists aimed at soothing lonely dogs.

Spotify announced Wednesday that it has launched a range of playlists curated specifically for pets.

The service, which has 113 million subscribers, is also offering a new podcast intended to comfort dogs left on their own.

Called “My Dog’s Favourite Podcast,” it was created by animal experts and features reassuring human voices, relaxing music, and ambient sounds.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS