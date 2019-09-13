Closings
Spotify cracking down on its family sharing plan

U.S. & World

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – Spotify is cracking down on its family sharing plan.

According to its updated term of use policy, Spotify is now requiring the primary account holder and everyone else on the plan to verify they live at the same address.

In order to use the plan, Spotify says the account holder and members must live at the same address or risk having their account terminated.

Spotify says it uses Google Maps to help users find and set your address. It will periodically prompt you confirm to your address to ensure you’re still meeting the eligibility requirements.

A report by The Verge says Spotify tested a similar measure where it asked users to confirm their exact GPS coordinates. That was ended following privacy concerns.

