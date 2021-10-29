CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a strong Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the Great Lakes on October 30.

What that means is that the northern lights may be visible from Lake Erie.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, says the Aurora Borealis could be visible from as far west as Oregon and as far east as Pennsylvania.

The northern lights made an appearance over Lake Erie in Cleveland earlier this month.

Chris Christe shared the aurora borealis pictures with FOX 8 on October 12.

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

Courtesy: Christopher Christe

That event was considered a moderate Geomagnetic Storm.

Here’s how NOAA describes a Geomagnetic Storm.

“A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere.”

Keep your fingers crossed for a break in the clouds.

Check for forecast updates here.