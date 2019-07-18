Spend a night in the Wienermobile

(WIVB) — You can spend a night in the iconic Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer is putting its famous Wienermobile on Airbnb. The cozy home for two will be parked in Chicago and includes an outdoor picnic zone and a mini-fridge stuffed with weenies.

One night will set you back $136. The bad news is, only the first three nights in August are available, and reservations are on a first come, first served basis.

The Wienermobile goes up on Airbnb on July 24.

