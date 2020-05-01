‘Space Jam’ sequel logo, poster revealed

(CNN) – NBA star LeBron James is revealing the title and logo for the new Space Jam movie.

He posted it on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Thursday. It shows the movie’s name will be “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Warner Brothers also released a new poster Thursday.

USA Today reports production took place last year for the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan movie. James teased on social media that the new Space Jam film will be out next year.