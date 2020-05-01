Southwest requiring masks for passengers starting May 11

(CNN) – Starting May 11th, Southwest passengers are going to have to wear face masks.

The new rules came out Friday, and they also suggested flyers bring their own hand sanitizer.

If you forget your mask, they’ll have one for you.

Southwest also says they’ve put some strict cleaning and safety practices in place between flights, at the gates, ticket counters, and baggage claims, along with boarding.

They say they’re also going to limit the number of passengers on each plane, change up boarding procedures, and employees will have masks too.

