Southwest Airlines doing away with senior discount

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) Southwest Airlines is getting rid of its senior discount.
Consumer affairs reports the airline will allow the senior citizen discount to “sunset.”
A spokesperson for Southwest says many of the same benefits of the senior discount are already available to all customers with other discount options.
It remains to be seen whether other airlines will follow suit.
