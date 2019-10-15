Southwest Airlines doing away with senior discount

by: Christa Wood

This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) Southwest Airlines is getting rid of its senior discount.

Consumer affairs reports the airline will allow the senior citizen discount to “sunset.”

A spokesperson for Southwest says many of the same benefits of the senior discount are already available to all customers with other discount options.

It remains to be seen whether other airlines will follow suit.

American and United both have senior discount programs in place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

