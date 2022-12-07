Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band were hit and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, Texas were killed in Natchitoches while changing a flat tire along the interstate after 7 p.m.

State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the northbound shoulder. The driver was identified as 62-year-old Clyde Gray of Coushatta, Louisiana.

All three victims were declared dead on the scene. Gray had no injuries from the crash, authorities said.

Williams and Moore were freshmen students majoring in music and Young was a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, Southern University said.

“Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones,” said Dennis J. Shields, the university’s president and chancellor, in a message to students. “All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.”

“My heart is with the families and loved ones of the three Southern University Band students who tragically died while traveling home for the holidays,” said Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. “Please join me in prayer for peace and comfort for their families and Southern University in the days to come. The loss of their lives will have a lasting impact on those closest to them.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.