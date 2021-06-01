Son charged after mother’s body found hidden under clothing at Tennessee home

SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man has been charged with murdering his mother, then hiding her body underneath clothing at their home for an “extended period of time,” according to police.

Portland police said they responded on May 25 to a residence on South Broadway after someone contacted the Tennessee Department of Adult Protective Services and reported they had not heard from 69-year-old Doris Atchison since March 2020.

When officers arrived at the residence, police said Doris Atchison’s son, Brian was there and claimed his mother was out of town, but allowed investigators to enter their home, which was found to be in disarray.

Police searched the home and said they found Doris Atchison deceased in a back bedroom “partially concealed with clothing and other items.” She had been there for “an extended period of time,” according to investigators.

When Brian Atchison was questioned, detectives said he implicated himself in his mother’s death, which was later ruled a homicide.

Brian Atchison was initially charged with abuse of a corpse and aggravated animal cruelty after deceased cats were also located on the property.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Atchison was booked into the Sumner County jail, where no bond has been set.