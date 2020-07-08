Some waiting over a week for COVID-19 test results

(NBC) – It’s a question that gets a variety of answers: How long did you wait to get your COVID-19 test results back? Some say it could take up to two weeks.

It’s been an issue since the start of the pandemic, but in the last month, investigators have been hearing from even more people who have been waiting four days or more for COVID-19 test results.

Many people said it took a week or longer.

Laura McComb has been tested twice. The first time, her partner got tested on the same day at a different spot.

“I was shocked because he was told he would have his results back in two days, whereas I got told I would get my results back in 7 to 14 days,” she said.

She says she got the negative result a week later, but for test number two, it’s been 12 days.

One father has been isolating at home in his bedroom away from his wife and children for eight days while waiting on results.

The testing center told him it’s backed up.

“Every day that you don’t have a test result that you were potentially in contact with other people, that means you could’ve infected somebody and that person could’ve then went off to affect 2 to 4 more people in each of those, so time does matter,” said Dr. Stephen Thomas.

The Chief of Infectious Diseases at SUNY in Syracuse says it all depends on what labs the providers are using. He said facilities with in-house testing capabilities can equal faster turnaround times.

Dr. Thomas says if you think you could be sick with the virus, act like you have it until you’re told otherwise.