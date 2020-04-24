Snow cannons used to disinfect Italian villages

Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Gov. DeWine gives daily news briefing
(NBC) – In the Italian Alps firefighters and sanitation workers have come up with a new solution to fight the spread of coronavirus: the use of snow cannons from the ski slopes to spray disinfectant around the local villages.

This week in Val Gardena, firefighters used their hoses to fill a giant tank with diluted hydrogen peroxide. The tank was then attached to a snow cannon placed at the back of a large truck.

The truck drove through the towns of Santa Cristina and Selva di Val Gardena, disinfecting roads, walls, and buildings.

Snow cannons are usually used at ski resorts to supplement natural snow on the slopes to extend the ski season.

As the number of new coronavirus infections has begun to decline in Italy, the country is preparing for phase two of the lockdown, when restrictive measures will be eased and people will, in stages, begin to return to normal activities.

In preparation, around the country, cities and town are sanitizing and developing plans for maintaining social distancing on public transport and in public buildings.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries from the coronavirus pandemic, with almost 190 thousand people infected and more than 25 thousand fatalities, the highest death toll in Europe.

