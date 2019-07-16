Smoke alarms recalled due to faulty switch

(WDTN) – Nearly 180,000 smoke alarms have been recalled due to a faulty switch, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Officials say Universal Security Instrument Smoke Alarms fail to make a sound due to a faulty switch.

Units that were impacted were sold between July 2015 and December 2016 and have the model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB.

Anyone with these smoke alarms should replace them immediately.

You can get help by contacting your local fire department or The Red Cross.

