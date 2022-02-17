WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Morgan Foods has recalled cans of Skyline chili that were sold across the country for misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the 10.5 oz. cans labeled as chili may actually contain cream of chicken soup.

That means they could have milk, wheat and soy, even though the label doesn’t say so.

The following product is subject to this recall:

10.5 oz. cans containing “Skyline CHILI ORIGINIAL CHILI” with a lot code “L2121”, product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, and a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023. The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.

Courtesy of FSIS

According to the FSIS, the cans were produced on Dec. 21, 2021.

The problem was uncovered when customers opened cans and noticed there was cream of chicken soup inside. There haven’t been any reports of adverse reactions.

The FSIS says the recalled product should be thrown away or returned to where you purchased it.