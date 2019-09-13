Singer and songwriter Eddie Money dies at 70

LOS ANGELES (WDTN) – Prolific singer and songwriter Eddie Money, known for hits such as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died at the age of 70, according to Variety magazine.
The family of Eddie Money released a statement to Variety, saying:
“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”The Money Family
Money was diagnosed in August with stage 4 esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie and five children.
