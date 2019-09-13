Singer and songwriter Eddie Money dies at 70

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.” Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LOS ANGELES (WDTN) – Prolific singer and songwriter Eddie Money, known for hits such as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died at the age of 70, according to Variety magazine.

The family of Eddie Money released a statement to Variety, saying:

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.” The Money Family

Money was diagnosed in August with stage 4 esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie and five children.

