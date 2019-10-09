Simone Biles becomes most decorated female gymnast in history

Simone Biles of the U.S. performs on the floor during women’s team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

GERMANY (WHTM) — Simone Biles, the 22-year-old gymnastics phenom, is now the most decorated female gymnast of all time.

Biles took home her 21st World Championship medal in Stuttgart, Germany. The win Tuesday beats the record of retired gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, who had 20.

Out of all of Biles medals, 15 of them are gold, which is the most World Championship gold medals ever in gymnastics history.

On Tuesday, Team USA took home the gold in the Women’s Team Final event.

That win marks Team USA’s fifth consecutive World Team title.

