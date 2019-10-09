Simone Biles becomes most decorated female gymnast in history

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Simone Biles of the U.S. performs on the floor during women’s team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

GERMANY (WHTM) — Simone Biles, the 22-year-old gymnastics phenom, is now the most decorated female gymnast of all time.

Biles took home her 21st World Championship medal in Stuttgart, Germany. The win Tuesday beats the record of retired gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, who had 20.

Out of all of Biles medals, 15 of them are gold, which is the most World Championship gold medals ever in gymnastics history.

On Tuesday, Team USA took home the gold in the Women’s Team Final event.

That win marks Team USA’s fifth consecutive World Team title.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS