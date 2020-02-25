Silent danger: Radon

(WTOV) This time of year, levels of a potentially dangerous gas are at their peak, and homes are prone to higher than normal radon levels.

No one knows the warning signs – because there aren’t any.

You may not even realize there’s a problem in your home until it’s too late.

Linda Miller of St. Clairsville, Ohio found this silent danger after doing some investigating in her own home.

“It started probably about a year ago, and I started having some issues with sinuses and headaches,” she said.

She and her husband started testing for everything they could think of — and they hit on radon.

“I didn’t know radon even existed until I got online and looked, and it said you need to check this,” Linda said.

Radon is an invisible, radioactive gas that seeps into buildings from the surrounding soil. Well water may also be a source of radon in some cases.

